Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $43,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after buying an additional 1,029,955 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after buying an additional 390,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after buying an additional 60,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,865,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $6.79 on Friday, hitting $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,367. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $169.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

