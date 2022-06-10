Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $65,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.38. The company had a trading volume of 102,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,305. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $105.39 and a one year high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.54 and its 200-day moving average is $131.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.