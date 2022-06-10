Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $10.13 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $5,774,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.88. 89,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,782. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.66 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

