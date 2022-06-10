Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $21,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,491. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.99 and a one year high of $131.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.