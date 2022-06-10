Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,490 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Pitney Bowes worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 55,435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 98.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 78.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 124,892 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

PBI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 38,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $752.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.37.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Pitney Bowes Profile (Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.