Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,605 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,365 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $135,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Oracle by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 433,565 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,811,000 after purchasing an additional 57,441 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 92,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $5,746,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.51. 185,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,198,308. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $180.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

