Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 820 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $690,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $10.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,166,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,496,940. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $280.21 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

