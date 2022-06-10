Whiteheart Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $18,700.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $114.15 or 0.00387476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00332404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00445982 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 407.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00026631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

