WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) vs. Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) Critical Review

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of WisdomTree Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of WisdomTree Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

WisdomTree Investments has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree Investments and Dune Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments 7.79% 24.16% 6.17% Dune Acquisition N/A -31.50% 1.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WisdomTree Investments and Dune Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus target price of $9.58, suggesting a potential upside of 63.82%. Given WisdomTree Investments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WisdomTree Investments is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WisdomTree Investments and Dune Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments $304.32 million 2.82 $49.80 million $0.14 41.79 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A

WisdomTree Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments beats Dune Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

