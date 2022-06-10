WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,500 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 168.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 792,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 20,688 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,678,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 146,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $5.37 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

