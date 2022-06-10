WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 479 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 70.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 60.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV opened at $42.04 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

