WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 45,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 35,538 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 598,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,124,000 after acquiring an additional 92,684 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 13,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 724,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

MA stock opened at $349.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

