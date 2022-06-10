WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,800.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $61,915,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,431,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,358,000 after buying an additional 390,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after buying an additional 337,069 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.

PAYX stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.73 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

