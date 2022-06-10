Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 963,210 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 963,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,636,000. Qorvo makes up 2.2% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.89% of Qorvo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,906 shares of company stock worth $1,270,852 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.09.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.52. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $201.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

