Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Announces Dividend of GBX 14.50

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

WKP stock opened at GBX 651 ($8.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 979 ($12.27). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 681.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 744.82. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on WKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.53) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.28) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.03) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 910 ($11.40).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

