Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,793 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,437 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,720,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,017,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,180,000 after acquiring an additional 790,892 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,556. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

