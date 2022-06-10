Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Buys 428 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.40. 1,991,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,874,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.78.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

