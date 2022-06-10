Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $531.62. 29,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $447.80 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $558.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.95. The company has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

