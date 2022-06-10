Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $2.31 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.50.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,896. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,342.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,777.78%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

