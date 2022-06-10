Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $10.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $440.57. 89,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,845. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.27 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $461.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.22.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

