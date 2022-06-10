Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Purchases 336 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DE stock traded down $9.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,094. The company has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.72 and a 200-day moving average of $376.99. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $307.64 and a 52 week high of $446.76.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.
Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
