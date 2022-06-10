Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Purchases 46 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,696,000 after buying an additional 181,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded down $6.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $568.98. 15,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $671.57 and its 200 day moving average is $647.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $516.04 and a 12 month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,901. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

