X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Trading Down 0.8%

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.14 and last traded at $35.19. Approximately 3,377,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,713,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLB. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

