X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Trading Down 0.8%

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.14 and last traded at $35.19. Approximately 3,377,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,713,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLB. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.