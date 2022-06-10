Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.75

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 1661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Several research firms have issued reports on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

