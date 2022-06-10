Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Invests $1.05 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.7% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN traded down $5.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.53. The stock had a trading volume of 775,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,947,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $223.00 to $232.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.62.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.