Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.76 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.17.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,403 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $55,291.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $52,449.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,875 shares of company stock worth $420,298. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,220,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 73,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Yext by 5,377.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 155,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 153,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 132,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 49,155 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.