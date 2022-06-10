Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 33,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 256,838 shares.The stock last traded at $4.70 and had previously closed at $5.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $584.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

