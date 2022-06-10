Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.18

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 150649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

