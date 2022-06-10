Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 76.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADAP. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. 32,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,312. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 279,478 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 644,788 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,341,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

