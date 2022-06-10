Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. BRP Group posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BRP Group.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 466,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,436. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

