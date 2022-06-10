Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $195.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.80 million to $196.00 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $183.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $823.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $828.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $884.73 million, with estimates ranging from $876.00 million to $889.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $992,025.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,378,633.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock worth $2,245,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Commvault Systems by 115.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $540,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVLT traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,664. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.66.

About Commvault Systems (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.