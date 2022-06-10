Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.16 Billion

Brokerages expect Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.34 billion and the lowest is $3.90 billion. Exelon posted sales of $7.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $18.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $20.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.01. 6,626,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,157,134. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.22.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

