Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties also reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JBG SMITH Properties.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. 10,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -187.50%.

In related news, Director Alan S. Forman purchased 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

