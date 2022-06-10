Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $629.18 Million

Brokerages expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $629.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $643.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $611.14 million. Aaron’s reported sales of $467.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AAN traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $18.00. 15,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,484. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a market cap of $552.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

