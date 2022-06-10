Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). VBI Vaccines also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VBI Vaccines.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 16,087.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 41,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 133,203 shares in the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 3,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.