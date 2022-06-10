Zacks: Analysts Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,017. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

