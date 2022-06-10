Zacks: Analysts Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) to post $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,971.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,618 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,541 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock traded down $4.01 on Tuesday, hitting $78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,656. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

