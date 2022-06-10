Zacks: Analysts Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $2.38. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $3.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.73. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $182.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

