Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. Southwestern Energy reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.66.

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,223,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,006,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,499,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 507,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

