Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) to post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $859.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $967.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.26 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SAVE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.23. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $35.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

