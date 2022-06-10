Zacks: Analysts Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Timken reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.10.

TKR traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Timken has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $88.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth $40,970,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,841,000 after buying an additional 557,534 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,050,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 478,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

