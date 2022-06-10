Zacks: Analysts Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) will report sales of $151.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.42 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $147.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $567.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $570.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $592.55 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $595.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,925. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $179.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 515,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 36,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

