Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.70 Million

Analysts expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will report $18.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the highest is $21.09 million. Agenus posted sales of $10.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $66.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $88.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $111.10 million, with estimates ranging from $88.91 million to $149.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.
Shares of AGEN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 3,420,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,354. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $444.43 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Agenus during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.
Agenus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
