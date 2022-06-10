Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $57.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $57.50 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $54.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $234.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.65 million to $237.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $273.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.84 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 7,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,032. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 94,649 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,208,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 825,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 181,895 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 405.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 373,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 299,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 50.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 353,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 118,217 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

