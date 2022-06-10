Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.13). Bloom Energy posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.91.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $52,704.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,871. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $10,129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 809,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 245,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.