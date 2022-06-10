Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) will announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,906,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,087,000 after buying an additional 66,567 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,837,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,241,000 after buying an additional 34,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,430,000 after buying an additional 105,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,681,000 after buying an additional 37,381 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CATY traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

About Cathay General Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.