Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). ContraFect reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.20).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, WBB Securities raised ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.51. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

