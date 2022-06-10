Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) to report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. Fastenal reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after purchasing an additional 342,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

