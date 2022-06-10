Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $547.59 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

GVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $248,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,271.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GVA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.35. 286,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

