Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.64 Million

Analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) will report sales of $70.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.98 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $66.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $281.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $285.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $284.15 million, with estimates ranging from $277.85 million to $290.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.62 million.

Shares of NMFC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. 408,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,709. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

